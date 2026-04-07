Henry Quartey Heads Agyarko’s Campaign

Boakye-Agyarko Kyeremateng

Former Interior, Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Henry Quartey, has been named Campaign Manager of the Boakye-Agyarko Kyeremateng New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman bid Campaign Team.

This was contained in a statement signed by Vincent Frimpong Manu, Esq, Spokesperson for the Campaign Team and dated April 3, 2026.

The announcement follows a meeting of a volunteer group working for the Agyarko for Chairman bid.

The statement noted that the campaign will be spearheaded by two NPP stalwarts in the persons of Henry Quartey and a former First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu aka Joe Wise, Senior Campaign Advisor, who is also a former MP for Bekwai Constituency.

Both personalities, the statement stated, bring on board the campaign varied experience in grassroots mobilisation, sharp political acumen, considerable political influence and knowledge of internal party dynamics, as well as executive party governance, which is anticipated to provide Boakye-Agyarko with strategic advantage.

The two leaders are reported to have expressed conviction in Boakye-Agyarko’s roadmap for NPP’s victory in 2028 and fully emphasise his vision to rebuild, restructure and rebrand the party for victory in 2028.