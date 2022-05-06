3 Arrested With Weapons On Tamale-Walewale Highway

The firearms retrieved from the suspects

Three persons have been arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command with weapons at Kukuabila near Nasia in the west mamprusi municipality of the North East region.

The suspects Amadu Alhassan, a native of Tamale, Atito Godstime, and Seidu Ado Bala both Nigerian Nationals were arrested with a loaded Ak47 riffle, a foreign-made pistol and ammunition concealed in the vehicle that they were travelling with.

The Northern Region Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to DGN Online said preliminary investigations suggested that they were planning a robbery.

According to him, the suspects are being investigated to ascertain reason why they were in possession on the firearms.

He also indicated that during their interrogation, the suspects mentioned some individuals who maybe linked to the case and that police will invite the individuals to assist in investigations.

However, the suspects have been arraigned before the Tamale Circuit court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on May 20,2022.

They have been charged with illegal possession of firearm.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale