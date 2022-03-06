Jackie Appiah Sues Shatta Wale For Defamation

Jackie Appiah

Actress Jackie Appiah has allegedly sued controversial musician Shatta Wale for defamation.

This follows recent verbal attacks on her person by the Melissa crooner for allegedly having a different opinion from him.

Early February, Shatta in a video that went viral on social media took Jackie Appiah to cleaners for disagreeing with him on his suggestion that celebrities be paid to sensitize the public about COVID-19.

In the process he made some unfounded allegations, suggesting that he does not regard her as a celebrity.

“Jackie Appiah, I remember during Corona time when they said we should come and support, I said if we should come and support, at least there must be something small (money) to appreciate us with. But you went elsewhere to say that you don’t like what I said because why should I talk like that. Huh, Jackie, you don’t act. I used to respect you but the picture you are trying to paint to female actresses and whatever, stop it. Stop it because people know what you are doing in Ghana. When was the last time you did a movie that sold one million dollars? But you always want people to know that you are living life because you are blessed,” Shatta said.

“There are actresses who are suffering. The ‘toto-work’ we know. We too can turn gays. If I turn gay, you can imagine the things I will acquire. The toto-works going on we know. Don’t come and pretend you are a celebrity. A celebrity lives a life that is of a celebrity. Check who a celebrity is in America or Europe. Don’t come and lie to the next generation,” Shatta Wale alleged.

Interestingly Jackie has been quiet about the name-calling.

But in a new video in circulation on social media, entertainment pundit Abena Moet in an interview on Neat Fm has alleged that Jackie Appiah decided to pursue the case in court. She has sued Shatta.

“Because Jackie wasn’t addressing Shatta Wale’s claims, we thought that was it.

Apparently, Jackie Appiah has sued Shatta Wale. How can you say someone is a prostitute, that’s someone’s mother?

“What if her child opens Instagram. What do you want the child to say? ‘Mum are you a prostitute,” Abena disclosed on Neat FM.