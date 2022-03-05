N&MC Renames Registered Community Nursing

The Council’s Registrar, Felix Nyante

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) has changed the name of Registered Community Nursing to Registered Public Health Nursing.

According to the Council, the change in the name of the health professional group is in line with its regulatory standards and international recognition.

A release signed by the Council’s Registrar, Felix Nyante, said there is no aignificant difference between the Public Health Nursing and the Registered Community Nursing curricula.

Other reasons given for the change in name were the correction of a few differences, acceptability of the Public Health Nursing programme and the placement of graduates in the job market.

“Pursuant to the above, the Council would like to inform you that the above change is effective 2021 academic year,” the release copied to all Deans and HODs of Universities offering Nursing and Midwifery and all Principals of Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri