Shan George Loses N3.6m Life Savings To Fraudsters

Shan George

Nigerian actress Shan George is reaching out to authorities for assistance after falling victim to a scam that saw her lose her life savings amounting to N3.6 million.

The distressing incident came to light on Friday, May 3rd when Shan George made a plea for help in a viral video shared across social media platforms.

She revealed that an alarming sum of N3.6 million had mysteriously vanished from her Zenith bank account.

In her account of the ordeal, the devastated actress disclosed that the funds were transferred to an Opay account under the name Cecilia Chisgoziem Okoro.

Shan George took to her Instagram page to share screenshots, providing evidence of the fraudulent transaction, while appealing to Nigerian authorities and her social media followers for assistance.

In a caption accompanying the post, Shan George expressed her desperation, stating, “I need help cos I’m dying. This person has just cleared my account.

Pls my pple, everyone pls help. Pls Zenith Bank, Reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m De@D Oga Jim Ovia.”

In a subsequent video, the actress lamented her dire financial situation, expressing concern for her children’s welfare as she has been left with nothing.

She urged Zenith Bank and Opay to intervene, pleading for the reversal of the fraudulent transaction.

“I’m left koboless right now, wetin I go eat with my children. @zenithbankplc @opay.ng please help me, my account at Zenith has been wiped clean just now, and paid into Opay. Pls help me reverse it.

Opay customer’s name is Cecilia Chisgoziem Okoro. Pls refund my money,” she captioned the video.

Shan George’s plea has sparked widespread concern and solidarity across social media platforms, with many rallying behind the actress in her time of need.