EOCO To Return Cecilia Dapaah’s Docket To OSP Over Shoddy Work

In a latest development, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has announced its decision to return the docket concerning former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

This decision comes in light of advice received from the Office of the Attorney General, advising against the commencement of money laundering investigations into Cecilia Dapaah’s case.

The Attorney General’s office highlighted the lack of sufficient evidence of corruption or corruption-related offenses to warrant the initiation of such investigations.

This advice prompted EOCO to reconsider its position and opt to return the docket to the OSP for further review.

The case of Cecilia Dapaah has been a subject of public interest and scrutiny, with allegations surfacing regarding possible financial misconduct during her tenure as Sanitation Minister. However, with the latest developments indicating a lack of substantial evidence to support these claims, the focus now shifts back to the OSP for a more thorough examination of the matter.

Speaking to the media at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa, Executive Director of EOCO, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah insisted there was nothing her outfit could do.

“If you read the A-G’s advice, whatever that we would have done had already been directed at the police CID. And like he said this morning, when you investigate a case and you do not find anything, we should be bold enough to come and tell the public that for this case, even though I suspected this at the day, that wasn’t what came out; we should be bold Ghanaian.

“So, we cannot continue to be fishing like you don’t even know what you are looking for. You just go about looking for something that you know that you are not even sure.

“So, what I am going to do is that with the A-G’s advice, I will send the docket that we received from the OSP to him that there is nothing in it,” she stated.

The office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice on May 1, advised against money laundering investigations into the affairs of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah by the Economic and Organized Crime Office.

This followed a determination by the office of the Attorney General that the request by the office of the Special Prosecutor to the Economic and Organised Crime Office, to initiate money laundering investigations into the affairs of former Sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah is without basis.

By Vincent Kubi