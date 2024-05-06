EC Procures Generators To Ensure Smooth Voter Registration Amid Power Crisis

Electoral Commission (EC) says it has procured generators to guarantee a smooth limited voter registration exercise scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2024, across the nation due to power crisis.

According to the EC, it is making every effort to prevent any disruptions due to power challenges, commonly referred to as “dumsor.”

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, addressing these plans during a press briefing on Monday, May 6, 2024 pointed out that the commission has arranged for all district offices to rent generators in case of power outages, and these generators will kick in to ensure continuous voter registration services.

However, in the event of unforeseen circumstances, the EC has explained that its offices will switch to an “offline” mode, where voters will be registered manually, and their details will be stored on a pen drive.

“We are trying hard, we’ve made arrangements to ensure that we don’t have challenges because of dumsor. What we’ve done is to have all our district offices rent generators so that in the event where there’s dumsor, that can kick in,” said Jean Mensa.

The upcoming limited voter registration exercise aims to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country. The registration will take place in all 258 district offices of the commission, as well as an additional 785 centers to accommodate those who may find it difficult to access the district offices. Moreover, 25 public universities have also been included as registration venues.

The Electoral Commission has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted voter registration process, even in the face of ongoing power challenges in the country.

