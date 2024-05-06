SHS Students Get Four Days Leave To Grab Voter ID Card

Ahead of the Electoral Commission Limited Registration Exercise which commences from Tuesday, 7th May 2024 to 27th May, 2024, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has authorized Senior High School (SHS) students aged 18 and above to take a four-day break from campus to enable them to participate in the voter registration process.

This contained in a statement issued by the Ghana Education Service which instructed the Head Teachers to grant the students a four-day break, starting from Tuesday, May 7 to Friday, May 10, 2024, to enable them to go to their various homes and get registered.

The GES noted that the directive aligns with the constitutional right of all Ghanaian citizens, including students of voting age to exercise their franchise.

The Ghana Education Service also instructed all Regional Directors of Education to inform all Heads of Second Cycle Institutions under their authority to comply with the directive.

Read the Statement Below :

-BY Daniel Bampoe