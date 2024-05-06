Accra Flooded In Heavy Downpour

Accra witnessed yet another bout of torrential rains, with devastating consequences as parts of the capital, particularly the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, commonly known as Circle and Kaneshie, succumbed to flooding and filth in the aftermath of Monday’s early morning downpour.

Shortly after the rainfall, sections of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange were submerged under water, exacerbated by plastic waste that marred the landscape, turning the area into an unsightly spectacle for passersby and commuters.

The recurrence of such flooding and the unsightly accumulation of debris at the interchange point to a persistent problem that has plagued the region during heavy rains.

Not only did the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange bear the brunt of the deluge, but the road linking Ring Road West to the Ako Adjei Interchange also experienced significant flooding, causing a temporary standstill in vehicular movement.

Commuters and motorists faced unprecedented challenges as they were forced to abandon vehicles and wade through the floodwaters, while some drivers sought alternative routes to navigate the impassable sections.

The overflow of drains added to the chaos, causing streets to be inundated with water, leaving pedestrians with no choice but to traverse through knee-deep water in a bid to reach their destinations.

The dire situation painted a stark picture of the vulnerability of Accra’s infrastructure in the face of heavy rains, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced drainage systems and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of such natural occurrences in the future.

As residents grapple with the aftermath of the flooding and the disruptive effects on daily life, authorities are urged to prioritize infrastructural improvements and flood resilience strategies to prevent a recurrence of such calamities and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in Accra.

By Vincent Kubi