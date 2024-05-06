Rain Disaster: One Person In Critical Condition After Tree Falls On Vehicles

Tragedy struck near the Italian Embassy in Accra on Monday morning when a massive tree toppled onto a motorbike and the front bumper of an SUV vehicle, leaving one individual in critical condition.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Cantonments shortly after a heavy downpour in the area.

Reports indicate that the driver of the SUV emerged unscathed and is currently in good condition.

However, the motor rider bore the brunt of the fallen tree on the lower part of their body and has since been rushed to the Police Hospital in Osu for urgent medical attention.

Emergency responders from the Ghana National Fire Service swiftly arrived at the scene to facilitate the safe removal of the tree logs to prevent further disruptions to road traffic. As efforts continue to clear the debris and ensure public safety, commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch of road as it has been rendered impassable.

Meanwhile, Ghana National Fire Service personnel remain on-site, working diligently to resolve the situation and restore normal traffic flow in the area.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of natural disasters and the importance of preparedness to mitigate risks and ensure the safety of individuals in vulnerable situations.

By Vincent Kubi