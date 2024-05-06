Nana Ama Dokua Renews License For Commercial Drivers

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentarian Candidate for Okaikwei North and a Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, through her Foundation, Dokua Foundation, has sponsored the license renewal for commercial drivers in the constituency.

The event, which brought the DVLA team including the eye-testing team, saw hundreds of commercial drivers in attendance to renew their licenses.

Addressing the drivers at Lapaz, Nana Ama Dokua Asiemah Adjei emphasized the importance of adhering to rules and regulations in every line of work, urging the drivers to do the same.

Detailing what initiated the initiative, she said, “In December I had a stakeholder meeting with the leadership at my residence, and one of the things that came out as the major challenge for the drivers was renewing their driver’s license. So we put this together to organize this event to renew their license which will not become a burden for them anymore. So we invited the DVLA team here to assist everyone with problems renewing their license.”

According to her, the Dokua Foundation will bear all the costs of every driver who renews his license at the close of the day.

Responding to some other challenges confronting the drivers in the area, especially about bad roads, Dokua said sooner than later the constructor will be at the site to work on the roads.

She emphasized that “This is not the first time I’ve heard about the road issues; the first time we had the discussion, I did not rest on it. I engaged my Hon brother, Hon. Amoako Atta initially, and he has been gracious enough to consider our plea, and Hon. Asenso Boakye not too long ago. So very soon there will be a constructor on-site, and these concerns will be addressed. Currently, the constructor is at Okaikwei Central, and he will be coming here once he is done there.”

Some of the beneficiaries also commended Dokua for taking it upon herself to renew the driver’s license for them, saying this has never happened in the history of Okaikwei North Constituency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe