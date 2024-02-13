3rd Effia-Kwesimintsim Assembly Inaugurated

Philip Evans Nyarko, being introduced as the new PM

The third Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) has been inaugurated with a total membership of 23 including the Municipal Chief Executive and two Members of Parliament (MPs).

The Assembly has 13 elected members and seven government appointed members. The new assembly members are to serve a four-year term.

They were sworn in by Her Worship, Bernice Oduro Kwarteng in charge of the District Court in the municipality.

Ing. Dr Clifford Braimah, Managing Director of Ghana Water, read the address of President Akufo-Addo at the ceremony which took place yesterday.

He said one major challenge is the unplanned and haphazard development going on, in most assemblies.

He noted that slums being developed in marshy areas and houses built on waterways, have become a phenomenon with serious implications to national development.

He, therefore, urged the new assembly members to ensure compliance with the building rules and regulations on the zoning and development of lands.

This, he noted, will ensure that lands are developed according to approved plans and designated land use, to avoid flooding and accompanying loss of lives and property.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Kojo Acquah, reminded the new assembly members that their election or appointment comes with some degree of responsibility and accountability to the people.

He said they are therefore expected to live up to the confidence and responsibilities reposed in them by the electorate they represent.

He reminded them that there is no way local governance can thrive without the active involvement of traditional authorities and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Effia Electoral Area, Philip Evans Nyarko was elected Presiding Member for the assembly in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Effia