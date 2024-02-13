Nzema Youth Excited Over New MCE’s Appointment

Isaac Essien

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency of the Western Region has praised President Akufo-Addo for appointing Eric Essien as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East.

The Nzema Youth indicated that Mr. Essien’s appointment could be a springboard to push the socio-economic development of the municipality to a higher level.

“We are grateful to President Akufo-Addo for the appointment of Eric Essien. We the youth are proud of him because of his good track record,” they said.

The spokesperson for the Nzema Youth in Axim, Aaron Angati, pointed out that the entire municipality is excited about the confidence President Akufo-Addo has reposed in the nominee who is reckoned as a symbol of hope for the area.

“This appointment is accepted by all. The nominee has contributed consistently towards the development of the area. He is competent and we believe he will serve the President and the municipal well,” he said.

He stressed that the assembly is endowed with many resources that needed a visionary MCE to turn around for the betterment of residents.

He revealed that the nominee has served the NPP in the constituency in various capacities and has remained committed to the party.

“He served as the polling station chairman at Banso for eight years, Deputy Constituency Organizer for four years and Organizer for eight years,” he said.

“He was later appointed as a deputy coordinator for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and became Chairman of the Council of Patrons of NPP in the constituency till his new appointment,” Mr. Angati added.

He added, “This is the kind of person we need to lead our Municipality to carry along all factions for a common purpose of bringing development to the people to improve their livelihoods”.

He further called on the assembly members and other stakeholders to throw their weight behind Mr. Essien and join hands to put the Nzema East Municipality on a higher pedestal.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi