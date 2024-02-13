TEWU Suspends Strike

Mark Dankyira Korankye

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union of TUC TEWU of TUC Ghana has suspended its strike which started on 22nd January, 2024.

The suspension was as a result of the ‘favourable’ outcome of negotiations with the government on the release of the arrears for the Tier-2 pensions to the fund managers and the withdrawal of the letter from Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, (GTEC) on the payment of overtime allowance to members.

“The Leadership of TEWU of TUC (GH) together with the Leadership of the SSA-UoG and FUSSAG have on the basis of the success chalked up in the negotiations, decided to suspend the industrial action on our various campuses,” a statement by TEWU General Secretary, Mark Dankyira Korankye said.

The union thus called on its members to resume work immediately adding, “We want to assure our members that leadership will continue to engage with the government to ensure that penalties that have accrued as a result of the delayed payment to the Fund Managers are effectively negotiated and paid to the Fund Managers as soon as possible.”

The statement further noted that the union shall also negotiate on all other pending issues and bring finality to them calling for their absolute support.

“TEWU of TUC (GH)) leadership will always appreciate the commitment of members in ensuring conducive atmosphere at the various public universities for our students to enjoy quality teaching and learning.

We want to call on the government agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and not wait for industrial action by labour groups in the education sector, before taking action to address their concerns. This will prevent avoidable inconveniences that students tend to suffer in such situations,” it said.

A Daily Guide Report