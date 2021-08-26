3rd Time Ghana Arts & Entertainment Awards Launched

Organisers cutting cake to declare the event launched

Third edition of Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards (TGAEA), has been launched by Konamah Entertainment in Accra.

TGAEA is aimed at rewarding individuals who have excelled in the creative arts circles.

Addressing the media at the launch which took place at the Miklin Hotel in Accra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Scheme, Cecilia Gyase Konamah, affectionately called Abena Ghana, an actress, disclosed that winners of the Man and Woman of the Year awards would be flown to Dubai for an experience courtesy Fly Alliance Consult.

“Man and Woman of the Year are the flagship categories, and for someone to attain such height in the industry means a lot, for this reason, they deserve some treat, and we are doing just that with a trip to Dubai,” she said.

Aside this, she revealed, there would be rewards for some veterans in the industry, in addition to plaques and souvenirs for other winners.

The Public Relations Officer, Jeremy Kobina said, the main event was slated for September 24, 2021,at the Miklin Hotel in Accra.

He said that voting was underway and urged all Ghanaians to vote for their favourite contestants.

This year’s edition under the theme, “Peace and Unity” has about 47 categories up for grabs by competitors.

Some of the categories include, Best News Anchor, Best Movie, Best Executive Producer of the Year, Face of TV Commercial, Discovery of the Year, Blogger of the Year, Man and Woman of the Year among others.