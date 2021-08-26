I Want A Sperm Donor For My Second Child- Michy

Model and entrepreneur, Michelle Diamond popularly known as Shatta Michy says she is searching for a sperm donor to assist in having her second child.

She announced this on Snapchat on Wednesday and gave the physical characteristics the man should possess.

Michy had a son with popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale but their relationship ended years ago over claims of cheating.

She is not ready to return to Shatta for her second child. And so she prefers a donor without considering future when the baby may be looking for his or her father.

According to her, she does not need a baby daddy but only needs the sperms of a man, insisting sex is not part of the deal.

The donor she indicated must be tall, high IQ score, hazel brown eyes, and with a blood group of O+.

“I got a feeling I have seen what my 2nd child looks like in my subconscious. I’m ready, I don’t need a baby daddy, just sperms. Specs needed: 1. Must be tall (I want a giant for a baby ) 2. IQ -130 & above. 3 Eye color -hazel brown 4.Blood type O+ 5. Race-any except Chinese ( I will balance it out )6. If it ain’t a boy, I want a refund. Serious donors only pls. Containers will be provided for sperm collection,” she wrote.