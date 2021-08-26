Nigerian Actor Alexx Ekubo’s Fiancee Calls Off Their Wedding

Alexx Ekubo and fiancee Fancy Acholonu have split three months to their wedding.

Fancy has confirmed this in a statement to call off the wedding on Thursday.

Earlier reports indicated that they got engaged in Los Angeles, United States of America and they were billed to walk down the aisle in November 2021. But that is not happening according to Fancy.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she said they have ended their relationship, insisting it was the best decision she has taken.

“Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, engagement, and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo. I am aware that this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth. At this time my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much,” she wrote.