5th Floodlight Media Excellence Awards Nominees List Out

Augustine Acquah

THE ORGANISERS of the 5th Floodlight Media Excellence Awards (FMEA25), yesterday, Wednesday, August 13, 2025, released the nominees for this year’s event which include a total of 63 categories at the Kessben TV Music Plus show.

A total of 450 nominees were selected for the 63 categories after the nomination was opened on June 11, 2025.

The likes of Nana Asante Krobea Messi (Kumasi FM), Olando (Sompa FM), Oheneba Michael Nyame (Kessben FM), Emmanuel Mawukodoe (Angel FM, Kumasi), Uthman Mohammed Klinikal (Mabesh FM), Isaac Kwesi Sarfo (Salt FM), Sokoban Fatilow (Nhyira FM), Sports Mayor (Divine FM), and Ansah Apagya (Onua FM) were nominated for Local Sports Presenter of the Year.

Foreign Sports Presenter of the Year nominees include Felix Boakye Agyemang (Angel FM), Capo De Supremo (Wontumi FM), Bright Awuah Brighto (Mabesh FM), Champion Foreigner (Daakye FM), Andy Kasilays (Pure FM), Abdel Razak Adams (Free FM), Lampard Osei Asibey (Jema FM), Prince Adjei (Akina Radio), William Tiero (Winners FM), The Sports Lawyer (Oyerepa FM), Little King (Ezra FM) and David Osei (Salt FM).

Radio Sports Host of the Year nominees include Don Summer (Angel FM, Kumasi), Fancy Demaria (Wontumi FM), Sometymer Otuo-Acheampong (Oyerepa FM/TV), Bright Kankam Boadu (Pure FM), Sadick Adams (Angel FM, Accra), Abubakar Mohammed (Divine FM), Abusuapanin Sammy Acheampong (Akoma FM), Nana Darkwa Gyasi (Max FM) and Richard Smith Donkor (Nhyira FM).

The Sports Commentator of the Year nominees are Solidino (Light FM), Sports IGP (Divine Radio), Frimpong Adu Caleb, Yaw Vinicious (Angel FM), Richardo Suarez (Akoma FM), Ansah Apagya (Onua FM), Tony Montaana (Kessben FM), Eugene Kwame Anane (Opemsuo FM), Michael Tuffour Ortega (Kasapa FM), Prince Adjei (Akina Radio), Sokoban Fatilow (Nhyira FM).

The CEO of Floodlight Media Excellence Awards, Augustine Acquah, said the nominees underwent an intensive review process, with each submission evaluated based on specific criteria to ensure the selection of deserving media personalities.

He disclosed that the winners of the Big 6 Awards which include Media Personality of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Walk of Fame, Media Spotlight in Humanitarian, Media CEO of the Year, and International Media Personality, will be announced on the awards day.