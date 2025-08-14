Andrew Tandoh Adote Brings Wole Soyinka’s Classic To Life

Andrew Tandoh Adote

ACCRA IS buzzing with anticipation as one of Ghana’s most celebrated stage actors, Andrew Tandoh Adote, returns to the National Theatre in a role that promises to be his most challenging yet.

After a record-breaking 13-run triumph as the lead in “The Gods Are Not To Blame” between 2023 and 2024, Adote is stepping into the hallowed shoes of Elesin Oba, the tragic hero in Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka’s monumental play, “Death and the King’s Horseman.”

This is more than a play; it’s a cultural event. Adote, whose powerful performance in his last outing captivated audiences and critics alike, is set to deliver another masterclass in acting.

His return to the stage as Elesin Oba—a character burdened by tradition, honour, and a clash of cultures—is a homecoming for a true theatrical king. The role demands a profound blend of gravitas, charisma, and emotional depth.

“Death and the King’s Horseman,” a body of work described by many as the pinnacle of African literature, explores the harrowing conflict between colonial authority, the Yoruba tradition, and human desire.

As Elesin Oba, the King’s Horseman, Adote will navigate a fate tied to the death of his king, a ritual he must fulfil for the good of his people. The story is a breathtaking exploration of duty, sacrifice, and the enduring power of culture, and it promises to be a deeply moving and unforgettable experience for all who witness it.

Directed by George Quaye, “Death and the King’s Horseman” is collaboration between the National Theatre, Image Bureau, and April Communications, which promises a spectacle of exceptional acting, innovative set design, and a high-quality production.