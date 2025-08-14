‘Don’t Sell Your Cocoa Farms For Galamsey’

A farmer cutting down cocoa trees

The Assembly member for Yawkrom, a farming community in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality, Thomas Djamgba, has called on cocoa farmers not to cut down their cocoa trees or sell their farms to illegal miners for illegal mining activities.

Mr. Djamgba admitted that cocoa farmers in the country are justified in expressing their disappointment and anger towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government after the announcement of the cocoa producer price for the 2024/2025 season, recently.

He noted that the farmers feel betrayed because the price increase of GH¢128.75 per bag, bringing the price to GH¢3,228.75, falls far short of the GH¢6,000 promise made by the NDC during the 2024 election campaign.

He has, however, appealed to cocoa farmers, particularly those in the Yawkrom Electoral Area, to rescind their decision to either sell their farms or cut down their cocoa trees for galamsey activities.

He said, “Sometime ago, the price per bag was GH¢1,380, then later it came to GH¢3,100 and now it is GH¢3,228. Who knows may be tomorrow, it will be GH¢5,000.”

“So I am appealing to colleague cocoa farmers to resist any attempts by illegal mining companies to invade their farms to buy them outright.

Some of the youth who have vowed to resist illegal mining activities in their communities

“The galamseyers can give you two billion old cedis, but that money cannot take care of you and your families for the rest of your lives. And it can even get lost after collecting it,” he asserted.

He added, “I am getting to 40 years and I used the proceeds from my cocoa farm to go to teacher training college and the university. So please farmers, do not destroy your farms no matter what.”

Mr. Djamgba also cautioned his colleagues against smuggling cocoa beans to the neighbouring countries, since that will enrich those nations at the expense of Ghana.

In a related development, he indicated that residents of three communities —Yawkrom, Oseiakuapem and Obengkrom— have vowed to resist any illegal mining activities in their communities.

He said for sometime now, a certain company has been visiting the communities claiming to have been given licence by the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to do prospecting in the area.

“Meanwhile, usually when they come like this, at the end of the day you see them doing galamsey.

“So we will allow any company to enter our communities only when the ministry has engaged the residents and the chiefs for the proper things to be done,” he pointed out.

He said there would be nothing left for the next generation if illegal mining activities are not stopped.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi