925 Fire Extinguishers Distributed Across Kantamanto

Kantamanto traders engaging in fire preventive measures

A TOTAL of 925 new fire extinguishers have been installed at various shops at the Kantamanto Market by The Or Foundation Ghana following the January fire outbreak, which ravaged large sections of the market, affecting over 30,000 traders and destroying more than 7,000 shops.

The foundation that funded the rebuilding of the market after the fire outbreak further instituted comprehensive fire safety training for the Kantamanto Market leaders by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The training programme, according to the foundation, will continue until every member of the market has been reached, ensuring that fire safety knowledge is widespread and practical.

Addressing the traders, the Greater Accra Regional Fire Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO II Rashid Kwame Nisawu, called on traders to desist from engaging in illegal power connections, the purchase of substandard materials, and faulty electrical installations, as they are major contributors to market fires.

“Ensure you are using certified electricians for installations and maintain your electrical systems regularly. Be cautious about activities like cooking, ironing, and smoking in the market. Market leaders must designate safe areas for these activities and follow proper safety protocols,” he mentioned.

ACFO II Nisawu added that one of the pressing challenges confronting firefighters whenever there is fire outbreak in the market areas has to do with congestion, urging market authorities to keep walkways clear and ensure easy access for emergency responders.

He added that the GNFS expects the Kantamanto Market authorities to present committed individuals to be trained as fire wardens for the market. He further called on the provision of independent water sources at vantage points at the Kantamanto Market for firefighting purposes.

“The GNFS expects the Kantamanto Market authorities to provide alternative sources, for example, mechanised boreholes, to augment the fire hydrants situated at the markets. We also expect the market authorities to provide a post where fire personnel can be stationed to supervise the activities of traders and fire wardens,” he added.

Market Manager for Kantamanto Obroniwawu Businesses Association (KOBA), Adutwum Atta Manu, said that since the January fire outbreak, public perception has been that Kantamanto Market is not operational, which has affected businesses.

“The reality is that the market is fully open and remains a vital hub for trade in Accra. We also commend the foundation for their support and pledge to ensure that traders adhere to safety preventive measures,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke