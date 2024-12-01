60 1D1F Factories Operational, 86 More Under Construction In Greater Accra Region

In a major boost to Ghana’s industrialization agenda, a total of 60 factories are currently operational in the Greater Accra Region, with an additional 86 factories under construction.

According to a comprehensive list of factories in the region, the operational factories are spread across various districts, including Tema, Kpone Katamanso, Ga South, and Accra Metro, among others.

The factories produce a wide range of products, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, plastics, and metal products.

Some of the notable factories include Home Foods Processing and Cannery Limited, Nkulenu Industries, Golden Africa Soap Industries Limited, and Dannex Limited/DAS Pharmaceuticals Limited.

The list also reveals that 86 factories are currently under construction in the region, with some of the projects nearing completion.

These factories will produce a variety of products, including electronics, solar panels, and pharmaceuticals.

The development of these factories is in line with the government’s Industrialization Agenda, which aims to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and reduce poverty.

The Greater Accra Region is one of the key industrial hubs in Ghana, with several major industries, including textiles, food processing, and pharmaceuticals.

The region’s proximity to the Tema Port and the Kotoka International Airport makes it an attractive location for industries.

The development of these factories is expected to create thousands of jobs, stimulate economic growth, and reduce poverty in the region.

Background

The government’s Industrialization Agenda is a key component of its economic development strategy.

The agenda aims to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and reduce poverty through the development of industries.

-BY Daniel Bampoe