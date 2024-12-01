Come Out And Vote On December 7 For Your Future- Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged all eligible voters to step up and be counted on December 7, as Ghanaians go to the polls to elect a new president and parliamentarians.

According to Dr. Bawumia, his consistent message of collectively building a Ghana responsive to the needs of the ordinary Ghanaian has found fertile ground in the agile minds of Ghanaians.

Dr Bawumia said this when addressing the residents in Afram Plains on his campaign tour.

He emphasized that Ghana has made remarkable gains over the last eight years and that it is imperative to consolidate these gains by voting for the NPP.

Dr. Bawumia’s call to action comes at a time when Ghana is at a crossroads, and the direction it takes will significantly determine its trajectory for decades to come.

The NPP’s Presidential Candidate, Dr. Bawumia has been crisscrossing the country, sharing his vision for a Ghana that is responsive to the needs of the ordinary Ghanaian.

The NPP’s track record of transformative initiatives, including the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, the One District One Factory (1D1F) program, and massive road and railway infrastructure development, has consistently demonstrated its vision for progress unmatched by its political rivals.

Dr. Bawumia’s message of hope and unity has resonated with Ghanaians, who are eager for a leader who can build on the gains made over the last eight years.

The NPP has been the backbone of Ghana’s progress, initiating and completing transformative projects that shape the nation’s future.

The party’s approach to governance is not merely about winning elections but about laying the structural and institutional groundwork for long-term prosperity.

-BY Daniel Bampoe