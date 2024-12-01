Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Dispels NDC Propaganda

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has responded to a malicious propaganda circulating on social media, accusing her of causing the arrest of a security officer on the University of Ghana campus for expressing a dissenting political opinion.

In a press release dated December 1, 2024, Ms Alhassan described the allegations as “false and malicious” and a “calculated attempt to undermine her reputation and longstanding dedication to the University community.”

Ms Alhassan, who is seeking re-election as MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, emphasized her commitment to serving the constituency, regardless of political affiliations.

She pointed out that her recent meeting with campus security personnel, which became the basis for the propaganda, was aimed at understanding their challenges and providing resources to ensure the safety of the student community.

The MP highlighted her investments in the security of students, including providing vehicles and motorbikes to enhance the visibility of security personnel and installing streetlights in dark and obscure places to prevent crime.

Alhassan urged the University community and her constituents to disregard the propaganda and vote for her and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the upcoming elections.

The MP has been a strong advocate for the welfare of her constituents, particularly students of the University of Ghana.

Her commitment to their safety and well-being has earned her the respect and admiration of the University community.

-BY Daniel Bampoe