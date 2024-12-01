I Pray To Buy Samini A Luxurious Car– Shatta Wale

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has expressed admiration for his longtime rival-turned-friend, Samini, revealing plans to buy him a luxurious car in the future.

Speaking in an interview on Kessben FM in Kumasi on November 25, the “Wash” hitmaker described Samini as his best friend and credited him with playing a significant role in his life.

Shatta Wale reflected on their past rivalry, acknowledging how external forces in the music industry attempted to pit them against each other. Despite this, the two artists have reconciled and now enjoy a cordial relationship.

“The only person they started crashing my head with was Samini. They crashed Samini’s head with my head, and that’s how now Samini is my best friend because I love him so much and owe him a whole lot in my life,” Shatta Wale said.

He further shared his aspirations to show appreciation to Samini, adding:

“I’m praying to God to bless me with more money so that on one of my birthdays, I can buy a big car for him.”

Shatta Wale also aimed at certain practices within the music industry, accusing some players of attempting to create unnecessary rivalries among artists. He cited similar efforts to create tensions between him and Black Sherif, as well as between him and Stonebwoy in the past.

“They clash our heads and all those things went on and on to Stonebwoy, and now even Black Sherif, who is out there doing well, they are trying to clash our heads, and the system is looking at it,” he noted.

The relationship between Shatta Wale and Samini has evolved significantly over the years. The two were embroiled in one of the most intense feuds in Ghanaian music history. With Shatta Wale’s pledge of a grand gesture to Samini, the two icons continue to set an example of reconciliation and unity in Ghana’s entertainment industry.