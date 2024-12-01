I’m Still Single- Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has confirmed that she is still single, addressing ongoing speculation about her marital status.

In a recent social media video, Diana Asamoah dismissed claims that her physique has hindered her chances of marriage.

She humorously remarked, “Some people think it’s because of my flat backside that I don’t have suitors, but you should see the calibre of men who are proposing to me. They’re lined up in a long queue, waiting for my approval.”

The gospel singer reiterated her earlier decision to remain single, saying it is a personal and spiritual one, as she waits for divine direction before accepting a proposal.

“I’m just waiting for God’s approval to accept one of these proposals, get married, and eventually have children,” she explained.

Diana Asamoah’s remarks come amidst public curiosity about her love life and reinforce her commitment to letting faith guide her decisions.