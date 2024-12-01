Kumawood Is Not Dead– Vivian Jill

Popular Kumawood actress and producer Vivian Jill has dismissed claims that the Kumawood film industry is dying, attributing its slowed output to the busy schedules of its stars.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actress explained that although movies are still being produced, coordinating schedules with top actors has become challeNewsonnging as most are occupied with individual projects.

“Right now, everyone is busy. Even I am about to start a new project. If you call anyone, they are all busy,” Vivian Jill said. She shared examples of reaching out to Nana Ama McBrown, Mathilda, and other actors who were unavailable due to ongoing commitments.

She reassured fans that there is no fundamental issue with Kumawood, adding that plans are underway for a significant project featuring stars like Agya Koo and Lil Win.

“It’s just a matter of getting everyone together at once. But we’ll definitely be doing something big to show that Kumawood is still here and thriving,” she added.

Her comments address ongoing concerns about the state of Kumawood, with some attributing its challenges to economic difficulties and a lack of support.