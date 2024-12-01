Police Probe Attack On NDC Running Mate Convoy

A disturbing incident involving the convoy of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has sparked a police investigation.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred on Friday, November 29, 2024, between Akuse and Kpong, along the Akosombo-Accra Highway in the Eastern Region.

Eyewitnesses claim that a dispatch rider traveling in the opposite direction allegedly threw an object at the windscreen of a vehicle in the running mate’s convoy, causing damage to the windscreen.

The Police Service have assured the public that the matter will be thoroughly investigated, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring the safety of all persons before, during, and after the 2024 General Elections.

This incident comes at a time when political tensions are running high, with just a week to go before the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The NDC has been campaigning vigorously, with Professor Opoku-Agyemang and former President John Mahama crisscrossing the country to rally support.

The 2024 General Elections are scheduled to take place on December 7, with Ghanaians set to elect a new president and MPs.

The NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are among the main contenders in the upcoming elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe