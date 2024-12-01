Bawumia Receives Rousing Welcome At Afram Plains

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) received a heroic welcome on the Afram River as he crossed with the ferry on his way to the Afram Plains and surrounding communities.

The speed boat riders took over the river by displaying the party colors of NPP in a grand style to lead Dr Bawumia across the river.

The enthusiastic reception was a testament to Dr. Bawumia’s popularity and the NPP’s strong support base in the region.

As the ferry approached the riverbank at Ekye-Amanfrom, hundreds of supporters, clad in NPP colors and paraphernalia, gathered to catch a glimpse of the Vice President.

The atmosphere was electric, with supporters chanting Dr. Bawumia’s name and waving flags as he disembarked from the ferry.

The Vice President, visibly moved by the warm reception, waved and shook hands with the supporters, thanking them for their enthusiasm and support.

Dr. Bawumia’s visit to the Afram Plains and surrounding communities is part of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

The region is a key battleground in the upcoming presidential elections, and Dr. Bawumia’s visit is seen as a strategic move to consolidate support and woo undecided voters.

The Vice President’s campaign has focused on the NPP’s achievements in office, including improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

He has also outlined his vision for Ghana’s future, including plans to promote economic growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty.

His message of hope, unity, and development is likely to resonate with voters in the region, who are eager for a leader who can deliver on his promises.

-BY Daniel Bampoe