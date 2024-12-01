Eastern, Western Special Voting Postponed Over Defaced Ballot Papers

The Electoral Commission (EC) has postponed the special voting exercise in the Eastern and Western regions, originally scheduled for Monday, December 2, to Thursday, December 5.

This decision was made after a defaced ballot paper was discovered, prompting the recall of all ballot papers intended for these regions.

According to Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC, the defa ced ballot paper was found at the Checkpoint Printing House, the facility responsible for producing the ballot papers for the two regions.

The commission has commenced the reprinting process and assured the public that strict measures are being implemented to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

What Led to the Postponement?

The discovery of the defaced ballot paper was reported to the EC by National Security.

The commission took swift action to recall the affected ballot papers and reschedule the special voting exercise.

This move demonstrates the EC’s commitment to maintaining transparency and ensuring a credible electoral process.

The special voting exercise is designed for security personnel, election officials, and media practitioners.

While the postponement may cause some inconvenience, it is essential to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

The EC has urged all voters and candidates to remain calm and cooperate as steps are being taken to resolve the issue.

What’s Next?

The special voting exercise will now proceed nationwide, with the revised date applying only to the Eastern and Western Regions.

However, the EC has assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to prevent any further incidents and ensure a smooth electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe