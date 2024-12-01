Bawumia Pledges To Sign Anti-LGBTQ+, Anti-Witchcraft Bills

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reaffirmed his commitment to preserving Ghana’s cultural and moral values by pledging to sign the anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-witchcraft accusation bills into law if elected President.

Speaking at the Believers Worship Center, Philadelphia Church, at Kenyase, Ashanti Region, on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of protecting Ghana’s traditional values from external influence.

Ghana’s Stance on LGBTQ+ Rights

Ghana has been at the forefront of the debate on LGBTQ+ rights in Africa.

In 2021, the Ghanaian Parliament introduced the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, which seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities.

The bill has been met with widespread support from Ghanaian citizens, who argue that it is necessary to protect the country’s cultural values.

The Anti-Witchcraft Accusation Bill

The anti-witchcraft accusation bill is another contentious issue that has been debated in Ghanaian society.

The bill seeks to protect individuals, particularly the elderly, from being accused of witchcraft and subsequently subjected to violence and abuse.

Background

Dr. Bawumia’s pledge to sign the anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-witchcraft accusation bills into law is seen as a strategic move to appeal to Ghanaian voters who are concerned about the erosion of the country’s cultural values.

The NPP has been a strong advocate for the protection of Ghana’s cultural values, and Dr. Bawumia’s pledge is seen as a reaffirmation of the party’s commitment to this cause.

– BY Daniel Bampoe