Bawumia, Napo Visit Dialysis Centres In Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye Hospitals ***As NHIS Rolls Out Free Dialysis Treatment

In a significant move to alleviate the financial burden on kidney patients, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has announced that it will provide free kidney dialysis treatment to patients across Ghana, starting December 1, 2024.

This initiative is expected to benefit thousands of kidney patients who are currently struggling to afford the life-saving treatment.

As part of efforts to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo, the running mate, are set to visit kidney centers tomorrow.

Dr. Bawumia will visit the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dialysis Unit on Monday, December 2, at 2pm.

On the same day and time, Napo will visit the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Dialysis Unit.

The NHIS has allocated GH₵200 million for the free dialysis treatment program, which is expected to benefit over 10,000 kidney patients across the country.

This initiative is a significant expansion of the NHIS’s existing kidney care program, which was launched in 2018.

The program will provide free dialysis treatment to all NHIS cardholders, including those who are not currently enrolled in the scheme.

Patients will also receive free medication, laboratory tests, and other related services.

The NHIS has accredited 25 hospitals across the country to provide the free dialysis treatment.

These hospitals include:

– Hart Adventist Hospital

– Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

– FirstCare Hospital

– Holy Family Hospital (Berekum)

– Cape Coast Teaching Hospital

– Eastern Regional Hospital

– Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

– 37 Military Hospital

– Newtown Islamic Hospital Ltd

– Ghana Police Hospital

– Trust Hospital

– Premium Centre

– Ridge Regional Hospital

– International Maritime Hospital

– Tamale Teaching Hospital

– Regional Hospital, Bolgatanga

– Upper West Regional Hospital

– Ho Teaching Hospital

– Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe

– Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital

– Takoradi Hospital

This initiative is a major boost to the healthcare system in Ghana and is expected to significantly improve the lives of kidney patients across the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe