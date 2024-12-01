Akufo-Addo Set To Commission Multiple Development Projects Across Ghana

In a major boost to Ghana’s infrastructure development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to commission a plethora of projects across the country, starting from Monday, December 2, to Friday, December 6.

The projects, which are part of the government’s efforts to improve the lives of Ghanaians, include interchanges, hospitals, sports stadia, military accommodation, schools, and a naval base.

The projects are expected to have a significant impact on the lives of Ghanaians, particularly in the areas of healthcare, education, transportation, and national security.

The two interchanges, located in Tema and Nungua, are expected to ease traffic congestion and improve transportation in the two areas.

The seven hospitals, five of which are located in the Ashanti Region, will provide access to quality healthcare for thousands of Ghanaians.

The two sports stadia will provide modern facilities for sports development, while the military accommodation will provide comfortable housing for Ghana’s security personnel.

The schools, located in Accra and Kumasi, will provide access to quality education for thousands of Ghanaian children.

The naval base and accommodation will provide a modern facility for Ghana’s naval personnel and enhance the country’s maritime security.

BY Daniel Bampoe