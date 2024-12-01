NDC Will Stay In Opposition For 30 Years – Annoh-Dompreh Declares

In a bold prediction, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri has declared that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will stay in opposition for the next 30 years.

Annoh-Dompreh made this statement while addressing a final victory rally walk at Nsawam on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming elections.

He drew parallels with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 30-year stay in opposition from 1979 to 2000, under the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, until former President John Agyekum Kufuor came to power in 2000.

According to Annoh-Dompreh, the NDC will repeat this history, staying in opposition for the next 30 years.

He attributed this prediction to the NPP’s strong campaign and the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who he believes is the best candidate to lead Ghana.

Annoh-Dompreh also expressed his confidence in the NPP’s victory, stating that the party will win the upcoming elections on a clean slate and retire former President John Mahama from politics.

He cited Mahama’s previous regime, which he claimed collapsed the country’s economy, as reason enough for him not to lead Ghana again.

The Majority Chief Whip urged party members to embark on a clean campaign to secure a massive victory for Dr. Bawumia.

He also warned against any violence on election day, stating that the NPP will not tolerate any threats or intimidation from the opposition.

Victory Walk

In a show of force and solidarity, Frank Annoh-Dompreh led a massive final walk through the principal streets of Nsawam on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The event, which was attended by thousands of supporters and sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was aimed at reunifying the party members after the parliamentary primaries and gearing up for the December 7 polls.

The walk, dubbed “Victory Walk,” was a testament to Annoh-Dompreh’s popularity and influence in the constituency.

As the Majority Chief Whip, he has been instrumental in promoting the NPP’s agenda and has been a vocal supporter of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s presidential candidate.

BY Daniel Bampoe