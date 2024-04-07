9 Arrested For Spreading False News On Missing Penis

In a recent development, the Ghana Police Service has taken action against nine individuals across the country for the publication of false news surrounding the alleged disappearance of their genitals.

These baseless claims have led to widespread fear and panic among the public, and have even resulted in attacks on innocent citizens. However, comprehensive police investigations, including medical examinations, have revealed that all the allegations are entirely unfounded.

Of the nine arrested individuals, six were apprehended in Kasoa, located in the Central Region, while two were taken into custody in Ashaiman, situated in the Greater Accra Region. The remaining individual was arrested in Nkawkaw, located in the Eastern Region.

These individuals face charges for spreading false information about the disappearance of their genitals.

Five of the accused have already been brought before the court, with three being remanded into police custody and two granted bail. The investigation is ongoing, and the remaining suspects are currently on police inquiry bail, soon to be arraigned before the court.

The Ghana Police Service has expressed growing concern over the rising trend of individuals making false claims about the disappearance of their genitals, often wrongfully blaming innocent bystanders. These false narratives have sparked mob attacks and jeopardized the safety and well-being of unsuspecting individuals. In light of this alarming situation, the police authorities caution the public against engaging in such criminal conduct, as it not only poses a threat to innocent individuals but also disrupts public peace.

The Ghana Police Service stresses the importance of verifying information before disseminating it to avoid unwarranted fear and panic among the public. Additionally, they urge citizens to refrain from casting baseless accusations that can have severe consequences and cause harm to innocent individuals. The police are committed to maintaining peace, safety, and order within the country, and they encourage the public to collaborate with them in their efforts to combat misinformation and protect societal well-being.

