Abena Kyei Boakye Bags Masters Degree In Int’l Relations

Abena Kyei Boakye

Former Ghana’s Most Beautiful Queen, Abena Kyei Boakye, has elevated her resume with a Master’s Degree in International Relations & Diplomacy.

The award-winning actress and TV presenter graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Saturday, and she has since been celebrating her achievement.

A video she shared from her graduation ceremony showed her in her graduation gown, looking all happy about how far she has come.

Abena joins the list of top entertainers who have returned to school to upgrade and broaden their scope.

She is currently one of the forces to reckon with on Ghanaian TV.

The host of Kantanka TV’s Fontomfrom morning show has been doing very well.

She had a stint with showbiz industry after emerging third runner-up in 2011 Ghana’s Most beautiful beauty pageant as a representative for the then Brong-Ahafo Region.

She has since not looked back and also gone on to become an entrepreneur, actress, movie producer and now one of the county’s amazing TV hosts.

The host of the ‘Eno Show’, which is her personal production, has built an enviable profile for herself in the showbiz and media space, and she is doing same with education.

By Francis Addo