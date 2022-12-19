Ekow Blankson Buried

The late Ekow Blankson

The mortal remains of late actor, Ekow Blankson, were last Saturday laid to rest in Tema Community 9 cemetery.

This was after his burial service at the Full Gospel Church International, EMC Branch Tema, behind Obonu FM.

Ekow died on Monday, October 3, 2022, at an unnamed hospital in Tema. The cause of death has not been made public.

Before his death, he was a great actor known for his excellent performances in movies such as ‘The Intruder’, ‘Diary of the Black Hustler’, ‘The Saga’, ‘Total Exchange’, ‘A Woman’s Desire’, ‘In April’, ‘Checkmate’ and ‘Frozen Emotion’ etc.

His funeral on Saturday was attended by friends and family.