Puma Energy Champions Road Safety Protocols

Puma Energy, a leading global energy business, has held its 5th road safety transporters quiz to promote the adherence to road safety protocols.

The 2022 transporters quiz saw transporters of Puma products from S.O Frimpong Transport, J. K Horgle Transport, J. K Ahiadome Transport and RIET Transport competing for the 2022 title, cash price of GHS 6,000 and a certificate.

Puma Energy Managing Director, Christophe Dantcikian, said the quiz is an initiative to reach drivers and their assistants on road safety protocols.

“As a company keen on safety, this event always comes in handy to ensure that everybody in the value chain comes along with Puma Energy.

This is Puma Energy’s way of ensuring drivers and their assistants understand their roles go beyond just driving a truck,” he said.

Mr. Dantcikian noted that the initiative has yielded great results as there has been no accident recorded in the past year within the company’s operations.

Puma Energy Deputy Managing Director, Zwelithini Mlotshwa said the quiz seeks to build a cordial relationship between Puma Energy and its key stakeholders (drivers and the transporter company).

He said in total, Puma Energy operates 75 retail sites and four terminals across Ghana.

“It also supplies fuel at Kotoka Airport and directly employs over 150 people with many more employed directly by local companies that operate the Puma retail sites,” he added.

Mr. Mlotshwa said the transporters quiz allows Puma Energy to fully test the knowledge of its partners while having fun and reconnecting with them after all the work on the field.

“The goal according is also to ensure that the transporter community is conversant with the local roads, traffic rules and operational Practices,” he said.

Deputy CEO, National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Linda Asante commended Puma Energy for their efforts in promoting road safety among its transporters.

She indicated that the Authority was working with other players in the petroleum industry to ensure safety of products for the public even during the festive season.

Quiz winners S.O Frimpong Transport, expressed delight at their feet which is the second since the start of the competition five years ago.

Health, Safety, Environment and compliance manager Fred Asante Antwi said the quiz happens over three quarters of a year and is rounded up in the last quarter.

He said the second runners up received GHS 3000 and certificate while the first runners up received GHS 4000 and certificate.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri