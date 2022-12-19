GRA Informants Scheme Rakes In Over $93m

GRA Commissioner General, Rev. Amishaddai Owusu Amoah

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has recovered in excess of $93 million and additional 421 million cedis from multinational and local companies operating in the country through its informants reward scheme.

These were hitherto taxes that the government could have lost as a result of the firms unwillingness to pay until the intervention of these informants who used the informant application system to draw the attention of the GRA.

The respective informants have been rewarded handsomely for the initiative.

Speaking at the revival campaign for the GRA informants reward scheme, Acting Head of Intelligence, Wisdom Xetor noted that the results is an indication that the Informant Reward Scheme is effective and must be encouraged among citizens.

“We have recovered more than 421 million cedis as well as 93 million dollars so far even before the year could end, so I think the scheme is yielding results and many are providing information that is leading to recovery of these taxes that could have been lost if this avenue is not provided for them to give information to us about the improprieties relating to tax payments in the country” he said.

The informant award scheme is a means of awarding individuals, entities or organizations who offers information to the GRA on persons who commit offences or companies under the tax laws of Ghana.

This Information is relied upon to enforce compliance with the tax laws as well as to determine whether a person is registrable as a taxpayer, whether a taxpayer files his tax returns or, whether the correct amount of tax has been declared and paid among others.

Explaining the terms and amounts paid to informants, Mr. Xetor noted that, “Informants whose information lead to recovery below Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢2,500,000) be paid 25 per cent of interest or penalties capped at Gh¢25,000.

Where the amount exceeds Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (Gh¢2,500,000) a one percent (1%) of total collections capped at up to Gh¢250,000.

Also, in the situation where the amount recovered exceeds Twenty-Five Million (Gh¢25,000,000), top management in consultation with the GRA Board determine the amount to be paid.

But in the event where there are no penalties and interest and the amount recovered is less than Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (Gh¢2,500,000) a flat payment of between Five Thousand (Gh¢5,000) to Twenty-Five Thousand (Gh¢25,000) will be paid as Commissioner-General deems fit”.

The GRA is hopeful that many will volunteer information that will lead to the recovery of more taxes for the state.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri