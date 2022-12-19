Mahama To Award Hardworking Teachers

Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama is set to organise the first-ever Teachers’ awards ceremony in the Yendi constituency.

The award ceremony is aimed at highlighting and recognizing the unrelenting efforts of teachers and education workers in Yendi and reward deserving winners of various categories.

A statement from the office of the Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency indicated that the maiden Teachers’ Award Programme will be organised, spearheaded, and supervised by the Education Directorate of the Municipality.

The statement further indicated that the Education Directorate has commenced advertisements for teachers to enter their application if they so qualify.

According to the office of the Member of Parliament, the motivation for running the awards scheme is to encourage the teachers to do more and improve the standard of education in the constituency.

“Quality education is essential in building the future of Yendi and teacher motivation for him is one of the most profound challenges in the constituency. Teachers work under deplorable conditions and must be appreciated for their hardwork and dedication to the profession and inspire other teachers to aspire to greatness.”

Mr. Farouk Aliu Mahama since the advent of his administration as the representative of the people has been committed to making enormous contribution to the education of his constituents. His efforts are reflected in infrastructural rehabilitation and developments, educational scholarships and sponsorships, logistical support, absorption of examination fees, and many others.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi