Ablekuma West Constituents Tell Its Major Developmental Projects Under Ursula

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region spearheaded by Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in Ghana’s Legislature House has seen significant strides in various sectors, contributing to the development of Dansoman enclave, and beyond.

Her leadership as representative of the people in Parliament has focused on several thematic areas, reflecting her commitment to improving the lives of her constituents.

Educational Infrastructure And Academic Empowerment

Under Hon. Ursula leadership, efforts to enhance the educational infrastructure and academic empowerment has been a cornerstone to her achievement.

The establishment of the Mpoasei basic school consisting of 3-storey 18-unit classroom block, 1000 beneficiaries of Hon. Ursula digital skills training programme, Ebenezer Senior High School ultra-modern library – ICT and robotics center, St. Margaret Mary SHS consisting of 2-storey 9-unit classroom block, Tunga Islamic School for the Islamic School for the Muslim community in Tunga, Akweibu Basic School consisting of 3-storey 9-unit classroom block. These initiatives and projects have provided students with better learning environments, fostering academic excellence in the constituency.

Educational Facilities

Over 3,000 units of furniture distributed to Public Schools. Mpoasei Methodist School 10-seater toilet facility, digital training programmes beneficiaries of overseas full-expense paid training. Establishment of ICT centers for Public Schools in the constituency in addition to full sponsorship of special mock examination to prepare and equip B.E.C.E students.

Security

Recognizing the importance of security infrastructure, efforts have been prioritized. Initiatives aimed at bolstering local law enforcement and community safety have resulted in a more secure environment for residents.

The construction of Circuit Court, Dansoman SSNIT Flats Police Station, over 3,000 street lights installed in the constituency, donation of Nissan Pick Up to the Dansoman Police Station to help in providing security, CCTV cameras installation to ensure and improve Police surveillance.

Sports

Under Sports development, the Member of Parliament has seen to the construction of basketball court in Dansoman SSNIT Flats, support for women’s football, donation of jerseys and footballs, Ursula CUP which has been a massive talent development initiative showcasing sports development, construction of tennis court KIT FIT in Dansoman, Tunga basketball court, support to Dansoman table tennis Association, support for Dansoman Draughts Association, support to Dansoman Keys Basketball Club, financial support to football teams across the constituency, renovation of Dansoman Children’s Park inro modern facility.

Social And Community Support

Under Social and Community Support, Hon. Ursula exceptional leadership has been felt in areas such as renovation of Dansoman Post Office, lobbied for the construction of Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly, cosmetology program for women, work and pay taxi program for the youth, donation of food items.

It has also seen to the construction of 300 household toilet programme for residents of Glefe and Shiabu, over 6000 loan and business support beneficiaries, MP’s food intervention program, support to the elderly, training and licensing scheme for drivers and learners, annual support for traditional leaders, rents paid for hundreds of constituents, among others.

Roads

Key road projects completed in the constituency include, Emmanuel Presby junction to Tunga through Dansoman 1 & 2 Basic School in Okpoti, several inner roads, Last Stop (Las Pamaz) through Ali Jara through to Night Market – Gbegbe JHS, Last Stop roads through Ali Jara on the night market and beach road, Inner road from Nasrawa Dansoman 3&4 Basic School to Sahara Traffic Light, Western link road from Ave Maria School to Petroleum Down, SSNIT Flat INNER roads, exhibition down inner roads, drainage system, roundabout – Keep Fit & Environs, Mount Olivet -Keep Fit, Royal MMR Hospital to Glefe Station, among other significant roads projects that have helped in development.

In conclusion, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s multifaceted approach to leadership has fostered significant advancements in security, education, roads, community engagement, social intervention to constituents, entrepreneurship and other significant areas. Her dedication continues to shape a brighter future for the Ablekuma West constituency.