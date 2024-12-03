Akufo-Addo Launches New Chip-Embedded Passport

In a significant milestone for Ghana’s digital transformation, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched a new chip-embedded passport.

The ceremony, held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Monday, December 2, 2024, marked the beginning of a new chapter in the Nation’s developmental drive.

The new passport features advanced biometric technology, including a microprocessor that securely stores the holder’s biometric data, photograph, and other unique identifiers.

This makes it nearly impossible for fraudsters or non-citizens to obtain Ghanaian travel documents.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the launch of the chip-embedded passport is not the end of the journey but rather the beginning of a new chapter.

He noted that it symbolizes Ghana’s aspirations for a modern, inclusive, and globally respected nation.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, highlighted that the introduction of the new passport is a manifestation of Ghana’s dedication to efficiency, security, and adherence to international standards.

She emphasized that the current biometric passport has served Ghana well, but the demands of fast-paced technological evolution have necessitated this upgrade.

The new passport design incorporates elements of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, including Adinkra symbols such as “fawohodie,” democracy, and cooperation. These symbols remind Ghanaians of the values that define them: freedom, resilience, and unity.

Ghana’s transition to chip-embedded passports aligns with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), ensuring global interoperability for Ghanaian travelers.

The launch of the chip-embedded passport is a significant step forward for Ghana, demonstrating the country’s commitment to technological advancement and global integration.

BY Daniel Bampoe