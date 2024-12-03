Kempinski Hotel Kicks Off Festive Season

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra officially ushered in the festive season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, December 1.

The event, which has become a tradition for the hotel, brought together distinguished guests, vibrant performers, and a heartwarming holiday spirit, making it a memorable evening for all in attendance.

The ceremony commenced with delightful performances by the house band and the energetic Kwan Pa Band, setting the tone with festive tunes.

His Royal Majesty, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, joined Kempinski’s General Manager, Hanno Barkhoff, for the ceremonial tree lighting.

In his welcome address, Mr. Barkhoff expressed his gratitude to guests and staff for supporting the hotel since its establishment ten years ago.

He highlighted Kempinski’s remarkable journey, reflecting on their decade-long commitment to delivering exceptional service and community engagement.

The hotel has ambitious plans for 2025, including the launch of a new à la carte restaurant and bar, which promises an elevated dining experience with a harmonious fusion of Asian and local cuisine.

Kempinski will also continue its focus on corporate social responsibility through their BE Health programme.

The Ga Mantse congratulated Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on its 10th anniversary, commending their contributions to local tourism in Accra and dedication to community engagement.

This year’s stunning tree decoration was crafted in collaboration with Adubea Jensen, a Ghanaian luxury brand.

The evening included the distribution of festive gifts to children from the Akropong School for the Blind and the Street Children Empowerment Foundation.

The celebration continued with enchanting performances, including a soulful musical interlude by the Akropong School for the Blind and a spirited dance display by the Street Children Empowerment Foundation.

Ghanaian superstar singer Becca concluded the evening with a captivating performance.

-BY Daniel Bampoe