NDC “Insults” Ashantis Again

Mustapha Gbandi

Mustapha Gbandi, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, has sparked outrage with his derogatory remarks about the people of Kumasi.

In a shocking statement on Okay Fm, Gbandi referred to the residents of Kumasi as “cartoons” and claimed that they have been deceived by the arrival of an international airline at the Kumasi International Airport.

Gbandi’s comments have been widely condemned as an insult to the people of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region as a whole.

The Kumasi International Airport, which Gbandi claimed would not benefit the Ashanti people, is a major infrastructure project that is expected to boost economic growth and development in the region.

The airport’s expansion is part of the government’s efforts to improve air travel and transportation in Ghana.

This derogatory remark has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for Gbandi to apologize for his insensitive comments.

Gbandi’s remarks were made in response to the arrival of an international airline at the Kumasi International Airport.

He claimed that the people of Kumasi had been persuaded by this development, implying that they were easily swayed by superficial gains.

Furthermore, Gbandi stated that the airport’s operations would not bring any financial benefit to the Ashanti people.

This is not the first time that a high-ranking member of the NDC has made derogatory remarks about the people of Ashanti.

Former President John Mahama once described Ashantis as “ungrateful,” sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

Gbandi’s comments have been met with fierce criticism from various quarters, with many calling for him to retract his statements and apologize to the people of Kumasi.

The incident has also raised questions about the NDC’s attitude towards the people of Ashanti and their ability to represent their interests.

–BY Daniel Bampoe