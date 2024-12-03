EC Boss, Jean Mensa Casts Ballot In Special Voting

Jean Mensa

In a demonstration of her commitment to the democratic process, Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa, was spotted casting her vote in the special voting exercise on Monday, December 2, 2024.

A photo of her voting has surfaced online, generating buzz among Ghanaians.

The special voting exercise, which took place at 276 designated voting centers across the country, was a precursor to the general elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.

The EC had announced its readiness for the special voting exercise, with almost all ballot papers, 95% of which had been distributed, and Biometric Verification Machines (BVMs) on their way to district electoral offices.

The EC’s preparations for the elections have been underway for months, with the commission working tirelessly to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

Despite some controversies surrounding the voters’ register and the commission’s decision to use the Ghana Card as the sole identification document for voting, the EC has maintained its commitment to delivering a credible election.

The special voting exercise is a crucial aspect of the electoral process, enabling those who will be on duty on election day to cast their votes.

However, the exercise has not been without controversy.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, announced that special voting in the Western and Eastern regions has been postponed to December 5 due to a ballot paper leakage incident.

Despite this setback, the EC has been working tirelessly to ensure the success of the special voting exercise.

The commission has been preparing for the elections for months, with various activities aimed at ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

One of the key preparations made by the EC was the voter registration exercise, which took place earlier this year.

The exercise saw over 18 million Ghanaians registering to vote in the upcoming elections.

The EC has also been working to ensure the security and integrity of the electoral process.

The commission has been collaborating with security agencies to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful and secure environment.

-BY Daniel Bampoe