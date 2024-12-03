Agradaa Drags Mahama Into Gutters Over Adultery

Nana Agradaa

Controversial Evangelist, Patricia Oduro Asiedua, popularly known as Evangelist Mama Pat, formerly Nana Agradaa, has launched a scathing attack on former President John Mahama, accusing him of mismanaging the nation’s resources and indulging in personal relationships with “slay queens” during his tenure.

According to her, if John Mahama is re-elected, history could repeat itself, and the country might be heavily influenced by personal indulgences.

“Imagine a whole nation ruled by slay queens,” Agradaa quipped, questioning John Mahama’s suitability to lead Ghana again.

Agradaa cited John Mahama’s past leadership failures, including his handling of the economy, as evidence of his unfitness to rule.

“He mismanaged the nation’s resources and prioritized personal interests over national development,” she alleged.

However, Agradaa’s criticism of Mahama’s leadership is not entirely unfounded.

During his presidency, Mahama faced criticism for his handling of the economy, corruption, and other issues.

His administration was also marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and mismanagement of state resources.

NPP Endorsement

In contrast, Agradaa praised the NPP’s initiatives, such as the free education policy, which she described as a “great relief for many families across Ghana.”

Agradaa also commended the government for providing free vehicles to the police, emphasizing the importance of supporting such developmental efforts.

“Let’s vote wisely and keep the country moving in the right direction,” she advised, endorsing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a visionary and capable candidate.

Evangelist Mama Pat claimed that God revealed to her that Dr. Bawumia would win the December 7, 2024, presidential election.

In a video shared on social media on November 24, 2024, Agradaa, dressed in NPP-themed attire and surrounded by supporters, declared, “God has already declared the outcome.”

Agradaa’s outburst has sparked a heated debate, with many Ghanaians taking to social media to express their opinions on the matter.

While some have praised Agradaa for speaking truth to power, others have criticized her for her harsh words and controversial past.

Agradaa’s endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, has also raised eyebrows.

Her endorsement is seen as a significant boost to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, given her large following and influence.

Her prophecy adds to the growing list of predictions by Ghanaian prophets favoring candidates from both the NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

-BY Daniel Bampoe