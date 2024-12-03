Dakoa Newman Shakes Okaikwei South With Bawumia’s Bold Solutions Message

In a bid to secure her seat and project the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dakoa Newman, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South and Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has embarked on an aggressive campaign in her constituency.

Dakoa Newman’s campaign activities, which have been dubbed “submarine campaign,” are aimed at urging the electorate to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on December 7, 2024.

On Sunday, she led a massive walk-in in her constituency, which was attended by a large number of party members.

The walk was followed by a final rally, which featured numerous artists who thrilled the party members with their performances.

In her message, Dakoa Newman urged Ghanaians to vote massively for Bawumia, emphasizing the need to continue and complete the ongoing road projects and other development initiatives in the constituency.

Dakoa Newman also preached the bold solutions campaign message of Dr. Bawumia, highlighting his vision for Ghana’s development and progress.

Scores of party bigwigs who attended the event also addressed the party members, urging them to go out and vote massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Bawumia’s message is one of hope and development,” Newman declared.

“He has a vision for Ghana that is centered on creating jobs, improving our economy, and providing opportunities for all Ghanaians to succeed.”

She highlighted Dr Bawumia’s bold solutions to Ghana’s development challenges, including his plans to transform the economy, improve healthcare and education, and provide opportunities for young people.

“Bawumia is a leader who has a deep understanding of our country’s challenges and opportunities,” Dakoa Newman said.

“He has a proven track record of delivering results, and I do not doubt that he will lead our country to even greater heights.”

She also emphasized the importance of continuity and stability in government, citing the NPP’s impressive record of development and progress over the past eight years.

“We have made significant progress as a country under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” Newman said. “But there is still much work to be done, and that is why we need to elect Bawumia as our next President.”

Dakoa Newman’s message was well-received by the crowd, who were energized and motivated by her passionate appeal.

-BY Daniel Bampoe