Ashanti Region Records High Turnout In Special Voting

The Ashanti Region has witnessed a remarkable turnout in the special voting exercise, with an average voter turnout of 87.3% across the region.

This impressive showing is a testament to the region’s enthusiasm for the upcoming general elections.

According to reports from the various constituencies, the special voting exercise was largely successful, with many voters casting their ballots without any major incidents.

The high turnout is a significant improvement from previous elections, and it demonstrates the growing interest in the democratic process among the people of the Ashanti Region.

Here are the details of the special voting exercise from the various constituencies in the Ashanti Region:

– Old Tafo Constituency: 286 out of 329 registered special voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 86.9%.

– Effiduase/Asokore Constituency: 555 out of 610 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 90.98%.

– Asante Akim Central: 463 out of 550 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 84.1%.

– Oforikrom Constituency: 355 out of 400 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 88.75%.

– Asawase Constituency: 418 out of 494 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 84.61%.

– Bekwai Constituency: 560 out of 658 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 85.1%.

– Obuasi East Constituency: 284 out of 330 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 86.06%.

– Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency: 411 out of 507 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 81.1%.

– Fomena Constituency: 221 out of 224 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 98.66%.

– Offinso North Constituency: 532 out of 569 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 93.4%.

– Juaben Constituency: 126 out of 143 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 88.11%.

– Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency: 240 out of 273 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 87.9%.

– Kwabre East Constituency: 808 out of 942 registered voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 85.8%.

The high turnout in the special voting exercise is a positive sign for the upcoming general elections, which are scheduled to take place on December 7, 2024.

The Electoral Commission has been working tirelessly to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process, and the success of the special voting exercise is a testament to their efforts.

-BY Daniel Bampoe