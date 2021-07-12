Accra Academy Student Allegedly Behind Recent Fire Outbreaks In The School

A 15-year old student of Accra Academy Senior high School at Bubuashie, Accra, has been arrested for allegedly being behind recent fire outbreaks in the school.

He is siad to have confessed to setting fire to the dormitopry blocks, including a new dormitory block, which was razed down completely becuase he was forced into the school by this parents against his will.

The senior high school form two student, whose identity has been withheld by the police is said to have claimed responsibility for the last three fire incidents which ravaged dormitories, belongings of students such as trunks, chop boxes, with food items, beds and other valuables, including money.

The fire outbreks in the school have also destroyed property of the school, educational materials of students and some personal effects of the students. The boy who was handed over to the police a week ago has been charged for causing unlawful damage contrary to section 172(1)(b) of the criminal and other offences act 1960 (act 29).

During interrogations by the police, the juvinile suspect allegedly admitted being behind three fire outbreaks in the school. The boy allegedly told the police that he burnt the dormitory blocks because he did not like the school and also because he wanted to be a day student, instead of the boarding option which was offered him duing his admission. The boy who claimed he had been enrolled in the school against his wish, indicated that he hatched a plan to torch the dormitories with the hope that the school would be closed down.

The suspect also wanted his boarding students status changed to a day student, following the burning of th dormitories.

Source: PeaceFM