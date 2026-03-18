Accra Met Prepares For LLB Programme

Accra Met dignitaries in a group photograph

Accra Metropolitan University (Accra Met) has officially inaugurated its Legal Advisory Board as part of strategic preparations to commence the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme at its School of Law, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s academic expansion.

The inauguration ceremony brought together members of the bench, the Bar, academia, and public service, underscoring the university’s commitment to building a strong foundation for legal education rooted in professionalism, ethical leadership, and academic rigour.

Delivering remarks at the launch, Accra Met Director, Victor Kojoga Adawudu, assured prospective and newly admitted students that the study of law should not be viewed with fear or intimidation. Mr. Adawudu described law as a discipline that rewards consistency, determination, and persistence.

“Law is not difficult. With consistent practice, it transforms and excellence follows,” he said, assuring that Accra Met would become a leading centre of legal education. He highlighted the mentorship structure embedded in the new programme, noting that students would benefit from the guidance of experienced Supreme Court judges and seasoned legal practitioners who form part of the Advisory Board.

Beyond academic excellence, he said, the School of Law is committed to instilling core values such as integrity, transparency, accountability, and ethical responsibility. Mr. Adawudu expressed confidence that the LLB programme would position Accra Met as a centre of excellence in legal education, producing graduates who are not only skilled advocates but principled leaders prepared to serve society.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Goski Alabi, described the inauguration of the Legal Advisory Board as a landmark moment in the university’s pursuit of excellence. She explained that the Board has been carefully constituted to provide strategic leadership, professional oversight, and ethical direction for the School of Law.

According to her, the Board’s mandate includes safeguarding academic standards, ensuring that the curriculum remains rigorous and globally relevant, and promoting innovation in teaching, research, and clinical legal education.

Chair of the Legal Advisory Board, Sir Dennis Adjei, expressed optimism that with the calibre of expertise assembled on the Board, the School of Law would grow into one of the most reputable legal institutions in Ghana and beyond.

Also addressing the gathering, Advisory Council member Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse congratulated the university’s founder and academic staff for what he described as a laudable initiative. He urged both faculty and students to remain grounded in strong principles, emphasising that institutions built on sound values do not fail.